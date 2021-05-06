SAVAGE, Minn. — The new PS9xxx buffer and redundancy modules extend the universal 24/48-V DC power supply series from Beckhoff. These new modules provide more efficient options to avoid machine and plant downtime and, as a result, increase system availability. With the supplementary PS9xxx modules, the PS power supply series and the CU81xx UPS series, Beckhoff offers a complete and coordinated range of solutions for reliable power supply in the 24- and 48-V DC range.

The PS90xx buffer modules prevent disturbances caused by voltage dips and fluctuations in the electrical grid or by peak loads so that the power supply units and connected loads can operate reliably and without failure. For this purpose, the buffer modules store energy via maintenance-free electrolytic capacitors and release it as required. In this way, power failures, for example, can be effectively bridged.

The buffer modules require no control wiring; they can be added in parallel to the load circuit at any point. In addition, multiple modules can be connected in parallel to provide more power or further increase the power failure bridging time.

The PS94xx redundancy modules create a redundant, fail-safe supply network. In such a system, two or more power supply units are connected in parallel and decoupled by one or more redundancy modules. This prevents an output-side short circuit in one of the power supplies from short-circuiting the output voltage.

The redundancy modules use efficient MOSFET technology for decoupling, which reduces voltage drops and power dissipation. Accordingly, the devices have significantly lower power loss compared to conventional diode modules. For more information, visit https://www.beckhoff.com/en-us/products/i-o/power-supplies.