WASHINGTON — The Associated Air Balance Council (AABC), has announced its endorsement of the Engineered Air Balance (EAB) training center in Spring, Texas.

The EAB training center and AABC have entered a partnership for the betterment of the industry and AABC members. EAB training staff and an AABC representative will work together to develop new program material that would benefit certified test and balance engineers (TBE) as well as certified test and balance technicians (TBT). As part of the partnership, EAB has agreed to offer discounts on training courses and materials for current AABC members.

“In addition to independence and integrity, AABC has always been about the highest standards for quality in all aspects of testing and balancing," said Mike Kelly, TBE, CxA, president, AABC, and president of American Testing Inc. "Having reviewed the state-of-the-art facility and impressive curriculum that EAB has established, we are proud to endorse their training offerings as the finest in the industry."

EAB operates a training facility for the purpose of providing technical training to testing, adjusting, and balancing professionals; commissioning professionals; building owners and operators; design professionals; installing contractors; and manufacturers or distributors of products in the HVAC, electrical, plumbing, life safety, security, and critical environment industries.

“As a charter member and active AABC firm, we are honored to be endorsed by AABC as the preferred provider of technical training,” said Justin Garner, P.E., TBE, CxA, vice president, EAB, and longtime AABC member “We look forward to helping maintain AABC as the preeminent certification organization for independent TAB professionals by advancing the knowledge and technical capabilities of member firms to better serve the marketplace.”

For more information about EAB’s training center offerings, visit www.eabcoinc.com/training.