LAS VEGAS — Trane® — by Trane Technologies, a global climate innovator — is establishing new operations in Las Vegas to serve the market effective May 1.

Trane optimizes indoor environments with a broad portfolio of energy-efficient HVAC systems, energy management, contracting services, aftermarket parts support, and connected building solutions. Trane’s expansion in Las Vegas builds on a series of transitions to company-owned operations in the U.S. this year, including the greater Dayton, Ohio; Tampa, Florida; and Louisville, Kentucky, markets.

Trane will expand its workforce in Las Vegas as part of the new operation and plans to hire additional engineers, energy services specialists, and technicians throughout 2021. Trane associates will partner with local engineers, contractors, commercial building owners, and facility directors to provide energy management and HVAC systems, services, and aftermarket parts solutions.

As a building wellness leader, Trane is also helping building owners and operators navigate a new era of indoor environmental concerns. By taking an occupant-focused, science-based approach, Trane helps cultivate healthier indoor spaces, balancing energy efficiency with business realities. Trane engineers and technicians design custom solutions based on a building’s unique needs so building owners and operators can invest in the improvements that deliver the best outcome for occupants and the biggest returns for their operations. Additionally, Trane’s national remote monitoring and intelligent services center supports 24/7 service for commercial buildings around the country to help ensure they are operating at peak performance.

“Trane is excited to expand our operations in this vibrant market,” said Erick Johnson, area general manager for Trane in Las Vegas. “We have long served the Nevada business community, and we understand the unique needs of the Las Vegas market. With expanded operations, we can better serve customers across Southern Nevada and surrounding states. We look forward to working with building owners and facility managers in the region to deliver the people, partnership, and technology needed to support their building wellness and energy efficiency goals.”

Trane has operated in Nevada for more than 20 years, including through the company’s commercial sales office in Reno.

“Trane has a lot to bring to the Las Vegas market; our commitments to customers and communities extend well beyond HVAC solutions,” said Adam Wittwer, regional general manager for Trane. “Through our 2030 sustainability commitments, we will reduce our customers’ carbon emissions by 1 gigaton; achieve carbon-neutral operations; and significantly invest in education and workforce development, housing and comfort, and food and wellness programs that create happy and healthy communities and opportunity for all. We look forward to uplifting the Las Vegas community through this work.”

For more information, visit the Las Vegas Trane webpage.