DANBURY, Conn. — Belimo is has released a new range of potable water ball and butterfly valves to control flow for drinking water and food/beverage applications. These National Sanitation Foundation (NSF)-certified valves offer lead-free brass bodies (ball valves), ductile iron ASTM A536 (butterfly valves) for on/off or floating point control with operating ranges up to 230 psi, depending on the series.

Belimo's new potable valve assemblies are certified by the National Sanitation Foundation NSF/ANSI-61-G via the methods and values defined in NFS 372 to ensure customer safety. This comprehensive range is engineered and manufactured for dependable, trouble-free performance providing superior flow control and long-lasting reliability. Valve offering includes ½ to 6 inches approved for use in the food and beverage industry.

"Our customers asked, and we are delivering,” said Russ Brown, product manager, Belimo. “These potable valves incorporate our same proven performance, reliability, and fast delivery. They are NSF-certified fluid control solutions that enable our customers to meet the safety standards for components of purifying water systems.”

For more information, visit www.belimo.us.