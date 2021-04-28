SAINT PAUL, Minn. — Landscape architect Kathleen Anglo, PLA, has been named government market manager within the architecture group at TKDA, an employee-owned provider of engineering, architectural, and planning consulting services.

Anglo has served as project manager and landscape architect for dozens of public projects for government clients, including townships, cities, counties, and the state of Minnesota. Her work experience spans the spectrum of project development, including strategic planning, funding applications, community engagement, detailed design, and construction administration.

In one of the Stillwater resident’s favorite projects at TKDA, she worked on the renovation of Chestnut Street into a pedestrian plaza in her community’s downtown area. The urban design planning project promotes alternative modes of travel, reduces the heat island effect, promotes water efficiency, and supports the local economy.

“As landscape architects, our goal is to improve people’s experience of place,” Anglo said. “In the urban, built environment, that means we’re trying to instill nature into the everyday, and that’s everywhere.”

She previously worked for the city of Saint Paul on design and planning projects such as the Grand Round planning and implementation and the Trout Brook Nature Sanctuary and Regional Trail. She is well known for her work in community engagement, helping groups build consensus around development decisions to produce successful projects that meet community needs.

“We are very lucky to have Kathleen, with her wealth of experience in the government market, take on this leadership role,” said DJ Heinle, vice president of architecture at TKDA. “Her deep understanding of the clients we serve make her a great asset to lead our team.”

Anglo earned a bachelor’s degrees in landscape architecture and environmental science from North Dakota State University and is a member of the American Society of Landscape Architects. For more information, visit www.tkda.com.