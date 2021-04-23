LEBANON, Tenn. — Lochinvar, a manufacturer of high-efficiency boilers and water heaters, announced the next generation of the KNIGHT® XL commercial boiler product family. Available in five models, ranging from 399,000-1 million Btu/hr, the units feature a 97% thermal efficiency, a 10:1 turndown ratio, and an updated heat exchanger.

The new KNIGHT XL models offer extended venting (up to 150 feet), backside connections, and the ability to cascade multiple units for increased output, making it ideal for retrofit and new construction applications. It also comes standard with CON·X·US® Remote Connectivity and SMART TOUCH™ operating control technology, providing contractors and facility managers with connectivity and system control for easy monitoring and adjustments.

“At Lochinvar, we have a strong track record of advanced componentry, product reliability, and sustained high-efficiency, making the KNIGHT XL product family a top choice for many engineers and contractors,” said Dan Rettig, product manager at Lochinvar. “Upgrading the units to offer more robust connectivity, technology, and efficiency reiterates our continued commitment to excellence in sustainability and providing customer solutions.”

The next generation of KNIGHT XL also features an advanced heat exchanger with larger tubing that requires less pump energy for higher system efficiency. Additionally, the new units will come with an upgraded air filtration system, borrowed from the Lochinvar CREST® condensing boiler line, to protect the burner by trapping particles in the filter.

Designed with a sleek, industrial design and sophisticated badging, the updated KNIGHT XL comes in five sizes — with a new 1 million Btu/hr unit — making it ideal for schools, commercial buildings, hotels, and health care facilities. KNIGHT XL is also available in outdoor models. For more information, visit www.lochinvar.com.