SAINT PAUL, Minn. — Lindsey Lawrence, P.E., is the new manager of TKDA’s bridge group in the engineering, architectural, and planning consulting firm’s Surface Transportation Division.

Lawrence has been at TKDA since she graduated with a bachelor’s degree from North Dakota State University almost 16 years ago. She is a senior registered engineer and a member of the Minnesota Surveyors and Engineers Society.

The senior registered engineer has been involved with the planning and design of more than 50 bridges, most of them within the state of Minnesota. She is also a seasoned bridge inspector and has inspected and rated more than 250 municipal and county bridges for MnDOT as a member of TKDA’s bridge rating and inspection team.

Lawrence cites the Warner Road Bridge Project as her favorite TKDA project. The new seven-span bridge, accompanied by two new pedestrian bridges, replaced an existing structure over BNSF, Canadian Pacific, and Union Pacific railroad tracks. She was involved from the conceptual and preliminary phases all the way through final design. She not only participated in the consultant construction oversight effort during construction but later performed required safety inspection services.

“We are very pleased to have Lindsey step up into this leadership position,” said Matt Christensen, vice president of TKDA’s surface transportation division. “She is an extremely talented design engineer and has the high professional standards and key relationships needed to build on our success in the bridge group.”

