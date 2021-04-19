BENNETTSVILLE, S.C. — Marley Engineered Products introduces the CU900 Series Custom Cabinet Unit Heater, which delivers supplemental comfort heat in a contemporary design to match modern and future architect specifications. The unit is operated by the new SmartSeries® Plus, a digital touchscreen control capable of running a fully programmable internal schedule as well as connecting to a BACnet building management system (BMS).

“The Marley Cabinet Unit Heater offers 16 air inlet/outlet combinations that are all field-changeable for wall or ceiling placement, is easy to install and maintain, and features a robust design,” said Kyle Jason, product manager for Marley Engineered Products. “The unit is ideal for a variety of spaces requiring supplemental heat including school hallways, church vestibules, transportation terminals, stairwells, entrances, lobbies, mechanical rooms, and more.”

Offered by QMark, the CU900 Series Cabinet Unit Heater features a standard stamped grille with optional ducted grilles and a hinged front panel for one-person maintenance on ceiling applications. A front cover interlock de-energizes the unit when the front cover is removed for added safety. A disposable air filter is mounted in the inlet air stream or choose an optional permanent and washable aluminum filter.

Featuring a robust design, the cabinet is constructed of heavy 16-gauge cold-rolled steel to provide strength and finished with a polyester powder coating for corrosion resistance. Motors are mounted with automatic thermal overload protection and motor fuse protection is provided on all heaters to meet safety requirements.

“Each unit comes standard with two thermal safety cutouts to automatically shut off and protect the heater in the event of overheating,” said Jason. “The unit will reactivate when operation temperature returns to normal.”

The Custom Cabinet Unit Heater offers a temperature range of 50°-100°F. It is available in white, beige, charcoal gray, aluminum, statuary bronze, desert tan, or gloss black. Custom colors are available upon request.

Smarter Controls

The SmartSeries Plus intelligent controller comes ready to connect to a BMS using BACnet MS/TP protocol with just a few presses on the digital touchscreen and a simple 2-wire connection. The SmartSeries contains two scheduling modes — a set point mode for heat only and a dual set point mode for heating and cooling.

“The SmartSeries allows users to run the heater only when directed by the internal schedule of the BMS,” said Jason. “Use of the BMS also saves facility manager time and reduces personnel costs by eliminating the need to travel to the heater site. And, if a BMS is not available, the user can simply use the built in 7-day programmable scheduling feature.”

Added SmartSeries controls include an occupancy setting to quickly schedule multiple periods per day at a desired temperature for operation when occupants are expected in a space. Other features include a lockable keypad to protect the unit from unauthorized access or tampering and a temperature override that allows users to set a temperature above programmed set points for up to four hours in an unoccupied state. For more information, visit www.marleymep.com.