SUNNYVALE, Calif. — Fujitsu Components America Inc. has released an IoT Connectivity Solutions Mesh evaluation kit that simplifies feasibility testing of all use cases for wireless IoT solutions driven by fully scalable and robust Wirepas mesh technology and Fujitsu hardware.

Each Fujitsu mesh evaluation kit ships with all the required components and tools to build a mesh network of sensors, including:

• 5 x FWM8BLZ07Y sensor nodes with the following sensors onboard: temperature, humidity, barometric pressure, accelerometer, luminance, and sound level;

• 5 x FWM8BLZ07P mesh nodes set as asset tags;

• 20 x FWM8BLZ07P mesh nodes set as Wirepas anchor nodes for location awareness;

• 1 x FWM8GWZ01 Wi-Fi gateway with two Wirepas sink nodes to connect the mesh network to the cloud service; and

• 1 x concise manual explaining the usage and installation of the included hardware and software package.

The kit comes with a three month software evaluation license that gives customers access to the full-production grade Wirepas network tool, the Wirepas positioning engine, and the sensor data webpage, which are all connected to a cloud instance.

Installation and Features

The mesh evaluation kit contains all the necessary settings and cloud setup to ensure a quick and easy installation. Once installed, a web-based monitor presents all the sensor data, which visualizes the asset location tracking function and provides insight on how the Wirepas network works.

Fujitsu works with a host of industry partners who specialize in back-end software and can design a custom offering to fit special use cases. For more information, visit https://www.fujitsu.com/us/products/devices/components.