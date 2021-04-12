SCHOFIELD, Wis. — Model RV-10 is the latest addition to Greenheck’s line of rooftop ventilation equipment for both partial recirculation and 100% outside air systems. Ideal for applications requiring a lower cfm range and a smaller footprint, model RV-10 offers airflows from 500-2,500 cfm, 3-7 tons of packaged DX cooling, and 75-200 MBtuh of indirect gas-fired heating. An electric heat option is also available.

Featuring 2-inch, double-wall construction and R13 foam insulation, the RV-10 includes a top-mounted condenser and an upgraded controls platform with a web user interface that comes as standard. The factory-programmed, wired, and tested controller can operate as a stand-alone unit or integrate with a building management system (BMS). Vertical or horizontal duct connections allow for flexible installation.

Model RV-10 also features an inverter compressor that provides precise temperature and humidity control at reduced sound levels and helps save energy by improving part load efficiency. Inverter compressors typically achieve 15%-20% higher IEER compared to digital scroll compressors. Optional air cleaning technologies including needlepoint bipolar ionization (NPBI) and UV lights are also available.

Greenheck’s pre-engineered rooftop ventilator units are factory-tested and can be specified with a variety of options. The company’s comprehensive line of DOAS units, including models from 500-18,000 cfm and 3-70 ton of packaged cooling, can meet a wide range of heating, cooling, dehumidification, and ventilation requirements. For more information, visit www.greenheck.com.