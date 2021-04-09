TORONTO — Armstrong Fluid Technology has announced its Design Envelope pumps with permanent magnet motors are now available, NEMA 4X/IP66-rated, for outdoor installation.

Featuring advanced performance mapping technology and load-limiting logic, the new pumps are designed to reduce energy consumption. Together with new, more efficient pump hydraulics, the 1- to 10-hp pumps are built to help save money through their efficient operation.

Features of the new design envelope outdoor pumps include:

• A cover to protect the touchscreen user interface from dirt and sunlight;

• An overhead weather shield that protects the motor fan from ice seizures;

• Factory-tested NEMA 4X-rated controls that are TL-approved;

• An available parallel sensorless control provides additional energy savings

through highly efficient staging; and

• Pump manager service provides pump performance tracking along with alerts, alarms, and data storage.

“The conventional approach to rooftop and outdoor pumps is to install VFDs in a central, outdoor-rated control panel, separate from the pumps. This adds unnecessary costs and requires a larger footprint” said Zeljko Terzic, global offering manager, pumps. “Our new Design Envelope pumps feature integrated controls for a reduced footprint and substantially reduced installation costs.”

