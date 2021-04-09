AUSTIN, Texas — SAM Companies, a North American provider of geospatial and construction services, acquired R&S Digital Services Inc. a geographic information system (GIS) consulting firm located in Great Bend, Kansas.

Established in 1986, R&S was among the first fully-digital mapping companies in Kansas, specializing in GIS services for parcel mapping and 911 data sets for numerous governmental entities nationwide. It is also a provider of hosted, web-based GIS solutions available to clients through cloud services.

R&S’s expertise will complement and expand SAM’s GIS capabilities, particularly with regard to hosted GIS client services across multiple markets. It will also contribute to SAM’s growing services for delivering high-value solutions for public sector clients.

SAM continues to expand its geographic footprint and service offerings through organic growth and strategic acquisitions, with this being SAM’s eighth acquisition in five years.

“Acquiring R&S is an outstanding addition to our GIS capabilities nationwide,” said Chris Solomon, president and CEO, SAM. “Their expertise and accomplishment delivering technology-enabled, cloud-based solutions for clients aligns precisely with our own strengths and growth objectives for GIS services.”

The R&S leadership staff will be joining SAM as part of the acquisition, including president Bruce Schneider.

“We’re extremely pleased to be joining the SAM team,” noted Schneider. “The synergy from our combined technological expertise in web-based GIS will open new opportunities and expand service offerings for clients across the U.S.”

