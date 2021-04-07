ARLINGTON, Va. — The Air Conditioning Contractors of America (ACCA) named Ed Janowiak manager of HVAC design dducation. Janowiak will be responsible for helping to create, update, and deliver ACCA’s HVAC design content, standards, and guides.

Janowiak comes to ACCA with 35-plus years of HVAC experience and more than 20 years delivering technical topics from his time as the technical director at Eastern Heating and Cooling Council based out of Mt. Laurel, New Jersey. Janowiak has more than 15 years of practical experience in the field as a service manager, technician, and installer working at various companies and as the owner and president of Bramante Energy Inc.

“Ed adds a new layer of strength to our team,” said Wes Davis, director of technical services, ACCA. “His talent as a great communicator is well known and respected in the industry. His depth of knowledge will bring a whole new level of value to our member support, and his expertise at online and in-person training will boost our member-focused education.”

Janowiak is a master HVACR licensed contractor in New Jersey, holds five North American Technician Excellence (NATE) certifications, and serves on the NATE Technical Committee.

For more information, visit www.acca.org.