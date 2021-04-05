OTTAWA, Canada — Condair, a manufacturer of humidification, dehumidification, and evaporative cooling solutions, is making it easier than ever to provide consistent humidity control in spaces like schools and offices with the TE humidifier.

The TE Series (Tile Evaporative) by Condair is a self-contained ceiling mounted humidifier that has been designed for ease of installation and retrofits, easy operation, reliability, and energy efficiency.

The TE Series is a simple solution to achieve precise humidity control for small and medium applications. This ceiling mounted, evaporative media humidifier has been specifically designed to provide humidification at a low cost. When the TE Series humidifier is operating, dry air is drawn from the environment, passing through a wetted media cassette, where water is evaporated into the air stream.

The TE series is a direct feed system without water recirculation. For extended media life, the frequency of the drain can be adjusted according to the supply water quality, which will help prolong media life.

Each unit is designed to humidify a space directly and fits most standard suspended ceilings for discrete operation, saving space. The humidifier can also be installed in open ceilings. Control of the TE Series is made easy through a wall mounted remote controller, which includes an integrated humidistat.

For more information about the TE Series Dehumidifier visit https://www.condair.com/humidifier-humidifiers/te-series-tile-evaporative-humidifier