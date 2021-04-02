SAN ANTONIO — Friedrich Air Conditioning Co., a U.S.-based manufacturer of air conditioners and other home/commercial environment products, has introduced a space-saving 7,000-Btu version of its award-winning VRP® (Variable Refrigerant Packaged) Heat Pump system to address the needs of the lodging industry for a high-efficiency, cost-effective, in-closet heating solution that delivers outstanding IAQ for smaller spaces.

Designed to accommodate the latest trends in the lodging industry, where smaller, better insulated rooms are increasingly common, the smaller unit, called VRP studio, takes up less space; provides effective heating, cooling, and dehumidification; and yet still allows customized comfort and sophisticated IAQ capabilities in compliance with ASHRAE 62.1 requirements for make-up air (MUA). The smaller sized VRP studio unit allows for retrofit into existing Vert-I-Pak or VRP applications to help create quieter, cleaner, and more comfortable environments while offering simplified installation and maintenance benefits.

The VRP studio joins the family of award-winning Friedrich VRP solutions, which includes 1-, 2-, and 3-ton; in-closet; single packaged units suitable for larger hotel rooms and suites, multi-family, and other applications. VRP studio is based on the company’s innovative technology that features variable refrigerant flow (VRF) and a Precision Inverter compressor that delivers powerful cooling and heating performance, increased efficiencies, and reduced sound — all without the cost or complexity of a large central air system. Now available with Friedrich’s enhanced FreshAire™ IAQ options, VRP units also incorporate the latest design and best practices for exceptional IAQ with powerful MUA capabilities, enhanced MERV-13 filtration, air purification, and UV-C technologies to help eliminate pathogens and pollutants.

“Our newest VRP model packs bigtime performance and plug-and-play benefits into a smaller configuration, giving the lodging industry an outstanding, customizable solution for maximizing guest comfort and satisfaction even in tight spaces,” said TJ Wheeler, senior vice president – sales and marketing, Friedrich. For more information, visit www.friedrich.com.