Illumipure, a manufacturer of innovative LED lighting and disinfection systems for commercial and institutional applications, has developed an enclosed air disinfection chamber that eliminates more than 99% of airborne pathogens, including viruses, mold, and bacteria. The patented Air Guardian disinfection chamber uses the Violeds UV LED technology from Seoul Viosys and Sensor Electronic Technologies Inc. (SETI), global providers of UV LED technology and subsidiaries of Seoul Semiconductor.

Designed to be placed inside a return duct, plenum, or mounted in a ceiling, the patented Air Guardian system features Illumipure’s patented Immaculight™ four-stage protection process:

• Surface-mounted fans draw indoor air through the titanium oxide (TiO2) ceramic filter inlet;

• Air travels through a chamber coated with proprietary material excited with UV-A LED light;

• Air travels through a chamber >18 linear feet / >19 square feet surface area irradiated with UV-C LED light; and

• Exhaust air travels through a carbon filter to eliminate fine particulates.

The new Air Guardian disinfection system with Violeds technology is designed to protect human health without emitting ozone, using harmful chemicals, or releasing toxic materials and employs both UV-A and UV-C light sources as well as a multilayer filtration system to disinfect and remove particulates, pathogens, and pollutants. The Air Guardian systems’ fan and disinfection chamber sterilize airborne pathogens, including SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19), MRSA, salmonella, E. Coli, mold, spores, and bacteria with an effective sterilization rate greater than 99%.

Available in either 2-by-2- or 2-by-4-foot aluminum enclosures designed for ceiling or duct mounting, the patent pending Air Guardian system is ideal for use in offices, retail establishments, food service and restaurant facilities, government and community locations, classrooms, health facilities, labs, and clinics. The system is FDA-certified under Medical Device Classification Class 1, Listing #D420497, EPA Establishment #98105-TX-1, and FDA Facility #10077990. It also carries certification by CE, ETL, and RoHS.

“The Air Guardian disinfection system represents a breakthrough for combatting airborne pathogens in a safe and effective manner,” said John Higgins, president and CEO, Illumipure. “Using proven technologies that combine UV-A and UV-C light sources with advanced multilayer heterogeneous filtration, our system is demonstrated to sterilize more than 99% of airborne pathogens on a continuous basis.”

“When we were developing the Air Guardian system, our research led us to the Seoul Viosys/SETi Violeds UV LED technology, which was demonstrated to sterilize 99.9% of the coronavirus in just 30 seconds,” said Higgins. “The Violeds modules deliver the superior performance, uncompromising quality, and unparalleled reliability that we required to make the Air Guardian system the world class standard in UV disinfection technology.”

Violeds is a UV LED technology jointly developed by SETi and Seoul Viosys through more than 20 years of research and development, and is now recognized as an advanced optical technology for the biomedical industry. Using only UV light in wavelengths from 200-400nm to sterilize, it can be optimally designed for each application for disinfecting airborne particles, surfaces, and water. Violeds technology represents an economically advanced and safer solution for the replacement of conventional UV lamps that contain mercury, a toxic element that does not dissolve and accumulates in the human body. UV LED technology has advantages in both cost and safety with significantly lower energy consumption and longer life than conventional mercury lamps. Recent studies by biotechnology research firm KR Biotech have demonstrated the Violeds UV-C LED modules sterilize more than 99% coronavirus in seconds.

“As global demand for UV-C technology increases and overall electronic component lead times stretch, Future Electronics, a valuable partner of SETI, profiles critical components in advance of demand, said Salvatore Pepe, corporate vice president, Future Electronics. “This essential supply chain support enables faster delivery to our customers in all market conditions."

For more information, visit www.illumipure.com.