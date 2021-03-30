VALENCIA, Calif. — UltraViolet Devices Inc. (UVDI) announced its V-MAX™ UV-C air disinfection technology has achieved 99.99% inactivation of Severe Acute Respiratory SARS-CoV-2 in a single-pass in moving airstream HVAC testing. The testing was conducted at Innovative Bioanalysis, a BEI-recognized BSL-3 laboratory in California. SARS-CoV-2 is the primary viral strain that causes the COVID-19 infection, which the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has indicated can be spread by both airborne and surface transmission.1

In the independent testing, UVDI V-MAX UV-C air disinfection technology eliminated 99.99% of SARS-CoV-2 in a single pass at an airflow rate of 500 feet per minute. To confirm effectiveness against airborne SARS-CoV-2 in a moving airstream, Innovative Bioanalysis used an HVAC duct test based on a modified ISO 15714 and ASHRAE 185.1 standard. To replicate conditions in a typical HVAC duct, UVDI V-MAX 254 nm UV-C lamps were arranged in a parallel configuration.

“This novel testing underlines UVDI’s UV-C technology’s effectiveness against airborne SARS-CoV-2,” said Dr. Ashish Mathur, Ph.D., vice president of innovation and technology, UVDI. “The study results are further evidence that UVDI provides proven airstream protection — and peace-of-mind — for critical infrastructure globally, such as airports, health care facilities, schools, and government buildings as well as for high-traffic public spaces such as arenas, sports facilities, and hospitality sites.”

UVDI’s V-MAX UV-C air disinfection technology works by damaging the DNA of microorganisms, eliminating their ability to reproduce and infect people. UV-C air-disinfection product effectiveness against coronavirus is currently supported using established models to estimate the UV-C dose required to inactivate the virus. The BSL-3 laboratory results also confirm the accuracy of UVDI’s proprietary modelling software, which determines custom product configurations for targeted UV-C effectiveness. The software was used to inform the study’s protocols.

“UVDI is committed to doing all we can to help people get back to normal as quickly and safely as possible, whether at work, in school or travelling,” said Peter Veloz, CEO, UVDI. “Providing clean, disinfected air is core to this mission and relies on the highest levels of scientific proof. We are proud that UVDI’s advanced UV-C air and surface disinfection products have now both been proven to inactivate SARS-CoV-2 in rigorous, innovative and independent laboratory testing.”

For more information, visit www.uvdi.com.

1 https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus