BALTIMORE — Danfoss, a manufacturer of high-efficiency electronic and mechanical components and controls for air-conditioning, heating, refrigeration, industrial, and water systems, has appointed Robert Gillis as key account manager for its hydronic heating business in North America.

Specifically, he will focus on supporting the growth of hydronic heating applications within the Northeast U.S. and eastern Canada through Danfoss’s robust line of hydronic comfort controls, including valves, actuators, sensors, and controllers, and AB-QM™ pressure independent control valves.

Gillis has more than 20 years of engineering and application experience in HVAC equipment and building controls, including as a sales engineer for HVAC equipment and automatic temperature control system manufacturers and as a Northeast sales application engineer for Johnson Controls Inc. For more information, visit www.heating.danfoss.us.