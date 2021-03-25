LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. — FabricAir®, manufacturer of HVACR fabric duct, established a Latin America subsidiary with offices and warehousing headquartered in Silao, Guanajuato, Mexico. FabricAir Latin America S.A. de C.V. now serves the Mexico, Central American, and South American markets to provide cost-effective, high-quality fabric HVACR dispersion systems backed by engineering support and short lead times.

The new Latin American management is responsible for the entire region and is headed by Anthony Josué Ramirez, sales manager, Caribbean, Central, and South America; and Veronica Lozano, national sales manager for Mexico. Both executives report to Brian Refsgaard, CEO, FabricAir. Ramirez and Lozano have a combined 18 years of experience selling fabric duct in Latin America.

The Denmark-based FabricAir has manufactured fabric duct for HVACR applications since 1973 and markets it globally. Previously, Latin American projects were facilitated by its Atlanta-based office.

Fabric duct is a metal duct alternative for open architecture ceilings that offers exceptional airflow uniformity, installation time reduction, energy efficiency, condensation prevention, and other benefits.

“We can see a potential growth for fabric duct in the Latin American HVAC market for supermarkets, food processing industry, warehousing, laboratories, sports facilities, schools, offices, and other applications requiring optimum indoor air quality,” said Ramirez, who has past fabric duct sales experience in the Caribbean, Central America, Bolivia, and Uruguay.

“It’s perfect timing for this venture because many projects that were on hold due to the pandemic are now re-emerging,” said Lozano. “The Latin American market is ready for better quality fabric duct products with unprecedented engineering and customer support.”

The FabricAir Latin America team will be calling on consulting engineers, architects, specifiers, contractors, and end users. The subsidiary has already named the initial sales team as: Anaid Olivares Lira, Adriana Lopez, and Gustavo Adolfo Villarreal Ramos, who are territory managers for Mexico North, Central and South, respectively. Sales support for design, installation, and service will be provided by eight-year veteran, Carlos Iriarte, inside sales and engineering support from FabricAir Inc.’s U.S. Atlanta office. For more information, visit www.fabricair.com.