MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Logical Systems LLC (LSI) promoted Joey Cate on his promotion from operations director to company vice president. As vice president, Cate will work closely with John Bailey, vice president, to provide management and oversight of all LSI North American operations.

Cate began his career at LSI in 2006 as an electrical engineer in the company’s Memphis Office. In 2008, he relocated to Golden, Colorado, for three years, where he was a critical part of enabling the rapid growth of that office and played a vital role in the execution of some major transformational projects, including “Project Everest” for Golden’s largest customer. After returning to Memphis in 2011, he held roles with ever-increasing responsibility: branch business manager, assistant branch manager, and operations director. All while becoming a licensed professional engineer in 12 states.

“LSI has provided me with great opportunities for personal and professional growth.” said Cate. “The work we do is challenging by nature, but our goal of delivering the results that our customers need for their success is as exciting as it was when I started.”

“I’ve worked with Joey since he came to Colorado in 2008 to help me start our LSI Golden office, and he’s an exceptional talent and leader that instills loyalty in the hearts and minds of his team,” said Nick Riggio, president, LSI. “Our employees and customers appreciate his leadership. When the going gets tough, we never wonder where Joey is because he’s front and center, getting things done. He has earned this promotion by having an outstanding work ethic and consistently demonstrating technical, strategic, and business acumen.”

For more information, visit www.logicalsysinc.com.