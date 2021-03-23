SAINT PAUL, Minn. — TKDA recently welcomed Alex Goerke, P.E., to the firm’s aviation division.

He joins TKDA with a passion for airport engineering and is well-versed in airport design and construction observation of both commercial and general aviation airports. He has experience in designs for light-duty and heavy-duty airfield pavements.

Goerke has worked on projects in Minnesota and North Dakota, including runway and taxiway construction as well as pavement rehabilitation. He has developed plan sets for both small airport maintenance projects and complex reconstruction. He is knowledgeable in federal and state aviation standards and oversees day-to-day operations along with the management of large-scale projects.

Goerke holds a bachelor’s degree in civil engineering from North Dakota State University.

“I have loved aviation since I was a kid,” Goerke said. “I am very excited to be joining a team that shares my passion, and who are leaders in aviation planning, design, construction, and project management in Minnesota and across the country.”

