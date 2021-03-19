ORLANDO, Fla. — Universal Engineering Sciences® (UES), a nationwide geotechnical engineering, construction materials testing, building code compliance, threshold inspections, and environmental consulting firm, has acquired Summit Engineering, Laboratory & Testing P.C. (SUMMIT), a multidisciplinary engineering firm based in the Carolinas. With 150 employees in five offices, including Charlotte and Raleigh, North Carolina; and Columbia, Greenville, and Charleston, South Carolina, this acquisition will further strengthen UES’ coast-to-coast presence and bolster UES’s existing office in Charlotte. As part of the acquisition and integration with UES, Summit’s executive management team and senior engineering and technical staff will remain and continue to be key to the company’s client-focused mission and future growth.

“Our core operational philosophy is centered on responsiveness, thorough communication and consistently providing cost-effective solutions for our clients and their projects,” said Douglas Culey, P.E., president, Summit. “The UES family of companies is an excellent fit for the way we conduct business, prioritizing trusted relationships and bringing deep geotechnical expertise to create innovative solutions.”

Summit is the eighth investment made by Palm Beach Capital and Gary Elzweig, P.E., chief strategy officer UES. UES recently made two West Coast acquisitions, Wallace-Kuhl & Associates and Construction Testing & Engineering, expanding its geographic footprint and reinforcing the company’s ongoing commitment to continued growth and development. UES serves clients throughout the Southeast and West, including Florida, Georgia, Alabama, Virginia, North Carolina, South Carolina, California, Nevada, and Utah, operating from 42 offices with more than 2,000 highly skilled professionals.

“We are pleased to welcome SUMMIT to the UES family of companies,” said UES CEO Mark Israel, PE. “We share similar values and a focus on always putting our clients first. Together we will become the most sought after, respected and successful geotechnical engineering firm in the country, by pioneering groundbreaking geotechnical solutions and making a lasting, positive impact in the communities where we work and live.”

Summit is a multidisciplinary consulting firm, offering full-service environmental, geotechnical, subsurface drilling, special inspections, materials testing, forensic, and structural engineering. Summit has extensive experience in both the public and private sectors, encompassing a wide variety of buildings, infrastructure improvements, and other facilities, including thousands of successful projects in the residential, commercial, transportation, multifamily, health care, retail, hospitality, industrial, and government sectors.

UES’s projects include both public and private clients, ranging from transportation and health care to commercial and education. UES engineers, geologists, certified inspectors, and scientists offer an unwavering commitment to excellence, approaching each project as an opportunity to cultivate enduring relationships with clients.

