LAKE MARY, Fla. — FARO Technologies Inc., a global provider of 3D measurement, imaging and realization solutions, released its most advanced BuildIT 2021 software suite, which represents the next evolution of this platform that simplifies workflows, improves performance and enhances ease of use.

BuildIT offers three individual products — BuildIT Metrology, BuildIT Projector, and BuildIT Construction — each designed to address the most challenging quality inspection, manufacturing, and assembly or construction issues, offering the most flexible and intuitive user interfaces in their respective applications. While the BuildIT 2021 suite is integrated with FARO hardware products to ensure a best-in-class FARO solution experience, it also delivers high-quality outcomes for non-FARO hardware products.

“The performance enhancements in BuildIT 2021 Software Suite are substantial,” said Vito Marone, senior director of software product marketing, FARO. “For example, by using this significant upgrade of our BuildIT Construction software, users can complete reports in five minutes or less – a process which used to take 10 minutes or more.”

BuildIT Construction 2021 boasts a guided user interface for concrete floor flatness analysis and an object-based analysis to simplify reporting to all stakeholders, allowing for a quick and easy comparison of what was built versus the original design. Now, users can enhance their learning curve, uncover inconsistencies, and deliver complete reports on day one using the new guided workflow. With object-based analysis, users can also verify a complete building level against the original file and uncover within minutes which elements on-site were placed beyond tolerances — all while sharing this vital information with project stakeholders in real time. Other unique value-add benefits include:

Comprehensive Tank Analysis Package — Determines and identifies critical issues in the plant facility that support faster modification and renovation;

Significant Reduction in On-Site Cycle Time — From laser scan projection data preparation to 3D visualization;

Streamlines Raw Scan Import Process — Feature automatically detects targets and facilitates faster alignment with the software; and

Numerous Workflow Efficiency Improvements — Includes file size reduction, faster rendering and clipping box functionality.

BuildIT Metrology 2021 features upgrades related to four key areas, including: user experience, probing, scanning, and automation:

Inspection Annotations — Can now be defined prior to perform any measurement and then computed and populated dynamically as new measurements are added; dynamic annotations are supported for points, lines and curves, and surfaces;

FARO Laser Tracker Improvements — Integrates the latest software development kit (SDK) to provide a more seamless Wi-Fi experience by handling disconnections and reconnections automatically;

Improved GD&T (geometric distancing & tolerancing) — Runout and total runout tolerances are now supported with any DRF file extension that frees DoF (degrees of freedom) required for a proper evaluation of tolerances;

Faster alignment and analyses — By trading a few microns in accuracy, the alignments and analyses gets a boost in speed between 10x to 100x; and

Auto-complete and syntax highlighting — Are now available in the process editor to streamline writing automated processes; tooltips can also be displayed for providing documentation on the go.

BuildIT Projector 2021 comes complete with an enhanced user interface and includes instant projection — a feature optimized for low-production environments and one-off workflows. With no planning needed, it is the fastest way to go from importing the CAD model to projection. BuildIT Projector 2021 also features the ability to:

Pick Alignment Points on the Fly — The TracerSI lets you align directly to features on the part. For those workflows, all users have to do is pick an alignment point, coordinate from the CAD, aim the scanbox at it, scan, and accept if the contrast is good enough;

Operator Gamepad Remote & Mobile Remote — One gamepad remote can control multiple projectors, allowing the operator to spend more time assembling and less time walking back and forth from the computer station. Mobile remote has several new features and contains all the controls needed to run an alignment routine; and

Unparalleled Automation — These capabilities can now be leveraged as part of a projection plan, as layers have a layer process property, which specifies which process should be automatically launched when the operator reaches this layer. For more information, visit www.faro.com.