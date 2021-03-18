ARLINGTON, Va. — The Air-Conditioning, Heating, and Refrigeration Institute (AHRI) released results of a project undertaken in cooperation with UL and the Firefighter Safety Research Institute (FSRI) in which refrigerants classified by ASHRAE as A2L (lower flammability) were tested and compared with A1 (no flame-spread) refrigerants in real-world situations. The effort was undertaken to develop training programs for firefighting personnel when responding to fires in occupancies with both new (A2L) and existing (A1) refrigerants.

The project included scenarios designed by fire service professionals to develop training for tactical consideration to demonstrate hazards that may be encountered by the fire service for both A1 and A2L refrigerants.

“We are grateful to the UL employees and members of the fire service that committed significant time in the development and execution of this project and in preparing reports to ensure that they are both accurate and helpful to firefighters,” said Helen Walter-Terrinoni, AHRI vice president of regulatory affairs.

Since industry started pursuing a phasedown of higher global warming potential (GWP) refrigerants more tha 10 years ago, more than $7 million has been invested in research to better understand the lower-GWP refrigerants that will replace them.

The FSRI training module, which incorporates videos from the project, will soon be released and available free-of-charge on its website. For more information, visit www.ahrinet.org.