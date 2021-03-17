TANEYTOWN, Md. — EVAPCO has announced a new collection of resources for engineers, specifiers, and facility managers. The company’s building information modeling (BIM) files now permit far greater planning and specification accuracy and insight, allowing more efficient system planning and design.

These manufacturer 3D models include a full spectrum of products — evaporative to dry, cooling towers, closed-circuit coolers and evaporative condensers. EVAPCO’s BIM files include platforms, ladders, super-low sound fans, connection locations, airflow clearance requirements, and more in an easy-to-toggle/select format. For more information, visit www.evapco.com/resources.