WILMINGTON, Del. — The Chemours Company, a global chemistry company with positions in titanium technologies, thermal and specialized solutions, advanced performance materials, and Chemical Solutions, announced the implementation of an improvement project to significantly reduce emissions of HFC-23 at its Louisville, Kentucky, manufacturing site.

The project includes the design, custom-build, and installation of proprietary technology to capture at least 99% of HFC-23 process emissions from the site. HFC-23 is a unique hydrofluorocarbon that is commercialized for critical low-volume applications such as ultra-low temperature refrigerants for vaccines, medical utilization, and semiconductor manufacturing. If emitted, HFC-23 does not remain at ground level and instead, rises-up into the atmosphere as a greenhouse gas with high global warming potential (GWP).

"Chemours operates with an imperative to be a responsible manufacturer, which includes our commitment to safe operations and continuous efforts to reduce our environmental footprint," said Sheryl Telford, chief sustainability officer. "This project is another important step on our journey to ensure we deliver essential products that address growing societal needs while manufacturing them responsibly."

According to Tim Byrd, vice president, operations, advanced performance materials, Chemours' Louisville manufacturing site has been on a journey of continual improvement.

"Our Louisville site currently captures a majority of HFC-23 process emissions,” he said. “We've also implemented other process improvements to reduce the amount of HFC-23 that gets created. It's taken us some time to get here, but we are pleased to have initiated this next piece of our emission control plan that will allow us to capture at least 99% of HFC-23 process emissions and move us closer to meeting our overall goal of a 99% or greater reduction in fluorinated emissions.”

He noted that the company has explored various options for HFC emissions control over the past few years in order to decide on a final solution that is both efficient and highly effective. The custom manufacturing and installation of the multiple components needed for the proprietary system are expected to be completed by the end of 2022.

In 2018, Chemours announced 10 ambitious corporate responsibility commitment goals including at least a 99% reduction in fluorinated emissions, a 60% reduction in greenhouse gas intensity and longer-term carbon goals. The company is a proponent of the Paris Climate Agreement, the Kigali Amendment to the Montreal Protocol, and the recently passed bipartisan American Innovation and Manufacturing (AIM) Act that will begin the national phase-down of HFCs. Chemours has also invested in a more sustainable product offering, including Opteon™ low-GWP refrigerants and Nafion™ ion exchange membranes that enable green hydrogen gas production and low emitting vehicles. For more information, visit www.chemours.com.