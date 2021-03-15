BALTIMORE — Allowances for data center cooling temperatures have risen steadily in recent years, thanks to new server technology allowing them to operate at higher space temperatures — giving operators greater flexibility to benefit from lower power, infrastructure, and operating costs. Danfoss is now helping chiller OEMs meet this evolving need without sacrificing reliability and efficiency by expanding the operating range of its Turbocor® compressors.

Available on TTS and TGS compressors designed for both air-cooled and water-cooled chillers, the new high-SST option enables select Turbocor models to generate leaving water temperatures as high as 82°F, substantially reducing compressor load and power consumption.

This change enables OEMs to offer next-generation operators all the benefits that have made Turbocor oil-free compressors a proven, successful choice for data center chillers — such as efficiency, accuracy, and long-lasting reliability with no performance degradation over time.

Turbocor compressors have the added benefit of both restarting quickly after a power outage and requiring a low start-up current — meaning they can better help to maintain the set temperature in uncertain conditions without putting strain on vital backup generators.

“Over the past decade, we’ve seen the average set point for data centers go from under 50°F to 82°F and beyond,” said Eddie Rodriguez, strategic marketing manager for Danfoss. “These higher ambient temperatures are providing data center operators with substantial energy savings and flexibility over their cooling design. Yet, they can cause reliability problems if the compressor is not designed for the job.”

Rodriguez continued, “Our new high-SST capabilities have widened the options available to chiller OEMs. Now, they’re able to deliver the long-lasting performance, cost efficiency, and innovation necessary to keep pace with larger data center footprints operating at higher temperatures — while keeping the Turbocor technology they know and trust.”

The newly equipped Danfoss Turbocor models are designed for use with A1 and A2L low-GWP refrigerants R134a, R515B, R513A, and R1234ze. For more information, visit https://www.danfoss.com/en/products/compressors/dcs/turbocor.