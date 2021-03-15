PHOENIX — Bishop Fox, a private professional services firm focused on offensive security testing, named Joe Green vice president of engineering. As vice president of engineering for Bishop Fox, Green will assume responsibility for the company’s Continuous Attack Surface Testing (CAST) managed security service. He will guide and empower the company’s development team to expand on the innovation and unmatched capabilities offered by CAST and ensure maximum value for Bishop Fox customers. Reporting to Bishop Fox COO Bill Carroll, Green will be based in San Francisco.

“CAST has been a game-changer for our customers,” said Carroll. “The platform codifies and focuses the unparalleled — and growing — experience and expertise of the Bishop Fox team. From Verisign to Google, Joe’s track record in harnessing and enabling the full potential of engineering teams and cutting-edge security technologies is a perfect fit for taking CAST to the next level. He truly understands the need and knows how to speak the language of our CAST customers, which will be instrumental in keeping ahead of the security curve. We’re thrilled to have him on board.”

Green has more than 25 years of experience in enterprise product development of security and privacy technologies at some of the world’s most recognized vendors. Prior to joining Bishop Fox, Green served as vice president of engineering at TrustArc, where he was responsible for the development of the company’s privacy management platform, providing customers with the ability to determine their data privacy risk surface based on privacy laws and regulations. He previously served in engineering management at Google following the $625 million acquisition of Postini in 2007, where he was responsible for the development of the company’s email archiving and discovery service. Earlier in his career, he was senior director of engineering at Verisign, working on the development of digital certificate technology. He earned a bachelor’s degree in electrical engineering from the Cornell School of Engineering, as well as a master’s degree and Ph.D in computer science from the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA).

“Threats to organizations are constantly evolving, attack surfaces are expanding exponentially, and security teams can’t see everything and can’t protect what they don’t know about,” said Green. “CAST brings much needed innovation to the industry that organizations have never seen before. Throughout my career in cybersecurity, I have been privileged to work closely with development teams and customers to better understand their business and security challenges and develop innovative technologies to address them. Bishop Fox is doing something that no other vendor is doing in the offensive security space, and I’m excited to be able to be a part of such an amazing and talented team.”

Several Fortune 500 companies and a member of the Fortune 10 currently use CAST, and Zoom implemented the platform during its exponential, pandemic-driven growth. CAST is a subscription service that combines a next-generation attack platform with expert-driven penetration tests to deliver unprecedented visibility into an organization's security posture.

The managed service is changing how organizations approach their offensive security testing by enabling them to scale their capabilities and assess and exploit more sophisticated vulnerabilities in a greater number of categories that matches and surpasses the speed and persistence of real-world attackers. For more information, visit www.bishopfox.com.