MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. — The Dwyer® Series AT-MS ATEX/IECEx approved Magnesense® differential pressure transmitter incorporates a flameproof aluminum enclosure that protects the device for use in hazardous areas commonly found in process or industrial applications.

The MS differential pressure transmitter, contained in the Series AT-MS, is designed for monitoring pressure or air velocity. These transmitters were designed for international markets, including field selectable pressure ranges in English or metric units. Additionally, an optional LCD display allows the AT-MS to indicate a local pressure reading while simultaneously sending an analog signal to an instrument panel.

The Series AT-MS incorporates a cast aluminum enclosure with texture epoxy coating well-suited for industrial applications. An optional windowed enclosure allows individuals to visually view the local pressure value on the MS Magnesense ® differential pressure transmitter while the device is energized. For more information, visit https://www.dwyer-inst.com/Product/SeriesAT-MS.