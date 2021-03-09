NORTH ANDOVER, Mass. — The Detection Group Inc. (TDG), a provider of wireless water security solutions and the leader in wireless water leak detection for commercial buildings, has joined the Watts family of brands.

TDG’s Trident™ wireless water leak detection system allows for 24/7/365, real-time detection and notification of the precise location of water leaks in any size or age building.

TDG, with headquarters in Sunnyvale, California, currently protects more than 50 million square feet of floor space in more than 400 commercial buildings across the U.S. Its Trident system is FM-approved.

“TDG addresses a key pain point for commercial and multifamily building owners — that being rising insurance costs due to water leaks,” said Robert J. Pagano, CEO of Watts. “TDG represents another offering to bundle into our company’s overall suite of smart and connected products, which continues to represent a larger share of our sales. We welcome the TDG team to Watts.”

Laurie Conner, president of TDG, said, “This partnership with Watts will allow The Detection Group to dramatically expand our leadership position in minimizing the risk of water damage. Watts offers world-class, water-related solutions. The addition of The Detection Group to their family of brands reinforces the Watts’ quest for expanding their offerings with another high-quality, technology-driven water solution.”

