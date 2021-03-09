Retired Lieutenant General Todd T. Semonite, former Chief of Engineers and Commanding General of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE), has joined WSP USA, an engineering and professional services consultancy, as president of the firm’s Federal Programs business.

Semonite will lead a multi-disciplinary team that delivers dynamic engineering solutions for U.S. government agencies; developing and delivering timely, cost-effective projects that foster sustainable communities and protect national and natural resources. Federal Programs supports clients in facilities design, master planning, national security programs, logistics and emergency management, environmental services and overseas integrated development. He will be based in the firm’s Washington, D.C. office.

Semonite shares his experiences leading the U.S. Army Corps. of Engineers, details the duties of his new role with WSP, and much more in the latest episode of our Mechanical Mavericks video series.