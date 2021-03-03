FAIRFAX, Va. — Dewberry, a privately held professional services firm, has announced that Wycliffe Ogega, P.E., has joined the firm as a project manager in the Raleigh, North Carolina, office.

With nearly 10 years of experience, Ogega join’s the firm’s mechanical, electrical, and plumbing (MEP) group to expand its power systems services. He serves health care, municipal, commercial, industrial, and institutional clients by performing short circuit, protective device coordination, arc flash, and load flow studies. In addition to his responsibilities as a power systems designer, Ogega is responsible for leading arc flash training and data collection exercises for clients and staff.

Ogega earned a bachelor’s degree in electrical engineering from the University of Minnesota (2012) and is a member of the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers and the National Society of Black Engineers. For more information, visit www.dewberry.com.