MILWAUKEE — Johnson Controls is leading the charge on sustainable manufacturing with its continued commitment to green energy. The company’s 1.3 million-square-foot HVAC manufacturing plant in Wichita, Kansas, is now powered by 100% wind energy. The plant manufactures residential heating and air conditioning equipment for the YORK®, Luxaire®, Coleman®, and Champion® brands. With this switch to renewable energy, the plant’s electricity is offset by zero carbon electricity, which represents 19% of Johnson Controls’ U.S. manufacturing electricity consumption.

“With the Wichita plant now operating on 100% local wind power, this is not only a major achievement for Johnson Controls but also the community. This change has dramatically reduced emissions and the plant’s environmental impact for many years to come,” said Joe Oliveri, vice president and general manager, global ducted systems, Johnson Controls. “This is a prime example of Johnson Controls commitment to sustainability and a healthier planet.”

Johnson Controls’ Wichita plant is receiving its wind energy from Evergy’s Soldier Creek Wind Farm, a 300-megawatt wind farm in Nemaha County, Kansas, that was completed in November 2020. The energy cost savings projections from the wind power agreement are expected to be approximately $2.7 million over the life of the 20-year contract — the equivalent of taking 100,000 passenger vehicles off the road. In addition, Johnson Controls will be installing improved capacitor banks to more efficiently consume the plant’s wind energy. This will lower the plant’s energy consumption by nearly 5%, equaling an additional energy savings of $3 million over the next 20 years.

“Evergy applauds Johnson Controls’ leadership in sustainability by using local, renewable energy,” said Jeff Martin, vice president, community and customer operations, Evergy. “This commitment helps grow wind development in our area, driving investment in local communities and creating green jobs.”

Since 2017, Johnson Controls reduced its GHG emissions intensity by 26% and energy intensity by nearly 6%. Building on this history of success, in 2021, Johnson Controls set new ambitious environmental sustainability commitments, such as aiming to achieve zero carbon emissions before 2040 as well as reducing the company’s operational emissions by 55% and reducing customers’ emissions by 16% before 2030. In addition, the company aims to achieve 100% renewable electricity usage globally by 2040.

For more information, visit www.johnsoncontrols.com/corporate-sustainability/environment.