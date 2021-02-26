KEILASATAMA, Finland — Petri Paukkunen has been appointed area president, Asia Pacific area at Valmet, beginning April 1, 2021. Paukkunen is currently employed as vice president, board and paper mills business unit in Valmet’s paper business line. He will be a member of Valmet’s executive team and reports to President and CEO Pasi Laine.

Paukkunen is a sales and general management professional who started his career with Valmet in 1991. He has an extensive background in board and paper production-related process technology development, product management, and sales and customer relationship management. In the past couple of years, Paukkunen has successfully grown Valmet’s largest process technology business unit, board and paper mills BU, managing more than 1,200 professionals around the world.

The current Asia Pacific area president, Jukka Tiitinen, will return to the U.S. to become area president of North America at Valmet as of April 1, and continues as a member of Valmet’s executive team.

“I warmly welcome Petri Paukkunen to our executive team to further strengthen Valmet’s growth and customer relations in the Asia Pacific Area,” Laine said. “I am delighted we could find a successor to this demanding position internally. Petri is a long-term Valmeteer who has worked at the company for decades. In recent years, he has successfully led and grown Valmet’s largest process technology business unit. With his long experience in demanding, global positions at Valmet, Petri has an excellent background to lead our Asia Pacific area and grow it further.”

For more information, visit www.valmet.com.