BALTIMORE — Danfoss announced the newest addition to its digital service portfolio: Smart Refrigeration Solution, pioneering software originally developed by Honeywell. Smart Refrigeration Solution was created using customer requirements gathered from numerous food retailers looking to reduce energy usage and improve performance of their refrigeration system.

“We are thrilled to incorporate Smart Refrigeration Solution into our Alsense™ cloud-based services,” says Jürgen Fischer, president of Danfoss Climate Solutions. “Now, we are putting predictive maintenance into action, allowing the food retail industry to prevent unplanned cooling system downtime and inefficiencies in energy consumption.”

Alsense is Danfoss’s sustainable, scalable, and secure cloud-based portal for managing food retail operations. Previously known as Danfoss Enterprise Services (DES), Alsense is optimized to provide food retail professionals with transparency and executive overviews of refrigeration assets and energy efficiency at the chain level.

Going forward, the combined Alsense offering with Smart Refrigeration Solutions will enable managers to easily benchmark and prioritize efforts across stores to save time and optimize the impact of their maintenance spending. Further, Alsense will provide service technicans with a prioritized action plan, empowering them to immediately address equipment performance and operating concerns upon arrival at a store.

“Combining the Smart Refrigeration Solution with our existing Alsense portfolio accelerates our ambition of meeting food retail customers’ needs for optimizing and proactively maintaining a store’s high performance,” said Natalie Schnippering, head of product management digital services at Danfoss. “The solution goes beyond the traditional monitoring systems that primarily provide alarms and data overviews. It identifies operating issues, such as compressor failure or coil icing, and provides hands-on guidance to fix them.”

This integration follows the October 2020 launch of Danfoss’ Alsense IoT platform and will accelerate Danfoss’s efforts in providing food retail professionals with intuitive software tools and data-driven, expert-enabled insights to optimize operational efficiency, refrigeration asset performance, and energy efficiency. For more information, visit www.alsensefr.danfoss.com.