NORTH TONAWANDA, N.Y. — Shannon Global Energy Solutions has promoted Joseph Lauria to vice president and COO, a newly created position. Lauria will oversee Shannon’s engineering, production, finance, and research and development departments. He joined Shannon as director of sales and marketing in 2019. Since then, he has improved the company’s sales processes, digital and traditional marketing programs, and channel relationships as well as introduced new products, including the Shannon Rapid Rise Fire Blanket, which acts as a barrier for petrochemical equipment, and the Shannon Safety Spray Shield, which protects the environment from chemical leaks. Along with this promotion, Lauria will continue to direct sales and marketing for Shannon.

Lauria’s 30-year career includes not only managing product launches for power-generation, pharmaceutical, and manufacturing customers but also improving and developing new products for clients. Before Shannon, Lauria managed sales teams at SEC of America, which sold condition-based monitoring systems. Earlier in his career, Lauria worked for General Electric as a sourcing engineer. He graduated from the Rochester Institute of Technology with a bachelor’s in mechanical engineering and earned his master’s in business administration from Union College.

“Before and during the pandemic, Joe has kept us on a trajectory for growth and success,” said Frank Koacs, president and CEO, Shannon. “He’s a positive influence as a leader and coworker. In this new role, Joe will help Shannon grow financially and achieve our core focus: Engineering reusable solutions for a sustainable planet.”

