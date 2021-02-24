TORONTO — Hennick & Co. Inc. completed a strategic partnership with RATIO Design, an award-winning international design firm offering architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, urban design and preservation services.



Founded in 1982, RATIO has design studios in Indianapolis; Chicago; Raleigh, North Carolina; Denver, and Champaign, Illinois, focusing primarily on workplace, K-12 schools, higher education, community, hospitality, residential, and mixed-use design. To date, RATIO has completed projects in 41 states and 15 countries worldwide, designing for well-respected schools and universities, developers, multi-national corporations, institutional owners of real estate, and various federal and state governmental agencies. In 2020, RATIO was ranked as the 41st largest architecture firm in the U.S. by Building Design + Construction’s “Giants 400 Report.”



As part of the transaction, Hennick & Co. acquired a significant interest in RATIO and, in accordance with its unique partnership philosophy, the firm’s senior management team will retain a significant equity stake and remain long-term partners.



William Browne Jr., founding principal, RATIO, will continue to lead the firm’s operations as president and remains its largest individual shareholder.

“We couldn’t feel more excited in this moment — for our people, our design work, and this partnership decision,” said Browne Jr. “Hennick & Co’s infusion of capital and resources, business relationships, and operational expertise will help to catapult RATIO to the next level, sustaining our design impact for many years to come.”



All members of RATIO’s senior management team will remain with the firm and continue to operate the day-to-day operations, thereby providing long-term stability for the firm’s key talent, clients, and stakeholders. Hennick & Co. and RATIO also established a perpetual partnership model to allow for the next generation of the firm’s leaders to become equity partners over time, ensuring the partnership retains the most talented professionals. RATIO will remain headquartered in Indianapolis and will continue to operate under its current brand name and in its current studios.



“RATIO is a nationally recognized leader in architecture and design services in some of the fastest-growing and most dynamic markets in the United States,” said Bradley Hennick, managing director, Hennick & Co. “Our investment in RATIO will allow the firm to accelerate its impressive organic growth while providing additional capital and expertise to pursue targeted mergers with other design-oriented firms in contiguous markets.”

