Project Delivery Method: Integrated Project Delivery (IPD)

Owner Team: Local school department, internal owner representative, and facility manager (in-house staff)

Project Delivery Team: An IPD project manager, a mechanical-electrical coordinator, an equipment manufacturer technician, HVAC supervisor (in-house staff), HVAC supervisor (contractor), ATC technician (contractor), and operations and maintenance (O&M) technician (in-house staff)

Application: 2019 ASHRAE Handbook, Educational Facilities, Chapter 8

Project Type: Existing conditions and heating system failure

References: Internet browser search engine for temporary heating equipment, U.S. Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) 1926.54 on temporary heating devices, and OSHA safety manual, temporary heat

DESIGN INTENT DOCUMENT (DID)

An unexpected heating system failure on the south side of a K-8, one-story series of classrooms resulting in no hot water heating to the perimeter. The school department, along with its facility staff, implemented an IPD project delivery method with a local heating company service department to provide temporary heat and ventilation to six classrooms for one week while the heating system was repaired.



The IPD team followed the ASHRAE Handbook 2020, Chapter 1, “HVAC System Analysis and Selection” process as it pertains to space and occupational comfort and (IAQ), including the following: Owner environmental health and safety (EH&S) program goals and additional goals Process/system constraints School safety and security program requirements OSHA guidelines specifically drafted for temporary heating devices and safety Emergency operating budget and project timeline schedule



• Existing Conditions: The central air system supply and return air cfm to remain in operation serving the entire first floor of the building Individual perimeter classroom unit ventilators with hot water heating coils with room thermostats A failed perimeter hot water heating zone pump serving six classroom unit ventilators Available utilities include electricity for permanent and emergency temporary power



Provide temporary heat and additional ventilation to the classrooms for one week while a hot water heating system zone pump is purchased, delivered, and installed in place of the existing in-line circulator.

DESIGN CRITERIA DOCUMENT

The HVAC design criteria shall be in sync with the project delivery method and the owner’s project requirements.



The design criteria shall be based on maintaining space comfort and ventilation air using individual temporary electric heaters, two per room, powered by 208-3-60 temporary electricity.



In addition to existing ventilation to classrooms, the school will use operable sash windows to supplement outdoor air previously provided through each unit ventilator’s minimum ventilation damper and louver.



Rented electric floor mounted heaters shall be 2-20 kW, fan-powered, and with MERV-14 filters.



Each classroom shall have a temporary space thermostat to serve the two electric temporary heaters, and the thermostat shall be set at 68°F



The heating IPD contractor shall produce a conceptual scope of work as follows: The contractor’s design engineer shall provide system flow diagrams showing the system repair work along with temporary heating drawings that show the electrical power wiring per code and the location of the two electric heaters per classroom.

This design engineer shall include electrical heater equipment data sheets as well as the new replacement hot water heating circulator



