MARIETTA, Ga. — Michael Helin has been appointed to senior automation engineer of Yamaha Motor Corp. USA Intelligent Machinery (IM) Division’s Robot Operations FA (Factory Automation) department.

Helin brings more than 15 years of experience in automation engineering, manufacturing, and university education to his new position. He worked in systems integration in the past, building custom machine systems with PLC control, machine vision, and a variety of different robots.

“We’re excited to have Michael join our growing group of industry experts at Yamaha,” said Shinji Kuroda, manager, Yamaha Robot Operations FA. “His knowledge and broad-based experience make him a valuable asset to our customers, and we’re delighted to have him on our team.

“Michael has a great passion for this industry and will be a very good asset for Yamaha, especially now with so many new products and software offerings to be released in 2021,” Kuroda continued. “We look forward to introducing him to our customers and presenting our new products as soon as travel restrictions allow.”

