ROCHESTER, Minn. — Terracon Consultants Inc. has opened an office in Rochester, Minnesota at 2625 Highway 14 West.

Terracon, which provides consulting for clients in the environmental, facilities, geotechnical, and materials testing services, opened its first Minnesota office in 1988 and added a Minneapolis location in 2013. Terracon recently expanded its facility services group and now has more than 65 local professionals.

“The new Rochester office will allow us to better serve our expanding client base while also providing convenience for our clients,” said Dave Wolfgram, area office manager.

Terracon is an employee-owned engineering consulting firm with more than 5,000 employees providing environmental, facilities, geotechnical, and materials services from more than 150 offices with services available in all 50 states. Terracon ranks 22nd on Engineering News-Record’s 2020 list of Top 500 Design Firms. For more information, visit www.terracon.com.