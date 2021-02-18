CRANSTON, R.I. — After noticing inventory and financial anomalies, Taco Comfort Solutions conducted an internal investigation and uncovered evidence of misappropriation of company assets from their Cranston manufacturing facility. The company notified the Cranston Police Department, who initiated a criminal investigation.

The investigation resulted in the arrest of Dario D. Smith on Feb. 16. Detectives conducted a court-authorized search at Smith’s residence, resulting in the seizure of significant company assets. The Providence Journal reports the value of the assets exceed $500,000.

Smith has been charged with a felony count of embezzlement. His employment was immediately terminated by the company. Taco Comfort Solutions, and its ownership, is fully cooperating with the investigation, which is ongoing. For more information, visit www.tacocomfort.com.