SOMERSET, NJ — Raritan®, a brand of Legrand® and a provider of intelligent data center management and rack power distribution solutions, introduced the MasterConsole Digital-DUAL KVM switch (MCD-DUAL). The company’s dual monitor KVM switch consolidates access and control of multiple dual-head servers with a single console supporting dual-display output, HDMI, DisplayPort, DVI, and VGA video. These features make the switch ideal for art and graphic design, broadcast and customer service needs, control rooms, engineering, finance, manufacturing, and other multiscreen requirements.

The MCD-Dual comes in two, one-user models, the MCD-104 DUAL, which connects to four dual-headed servers, and the MCD-108 DUAL, which connects to eight dual-headed servers. Both can be cascaded into two levels to support up to 64 connections. The dual-monitor KVM provides a friendly on-screen display and hotkeys to access connected computers. In addition, the convenient, borderless mouse switching allows users to move the mouse to strike the monitor's edge, and then the mouse will automatically move to the next port. Other features include:

• Simple, plug-and-play installation and configuration;

• AutoScan allows users to scan servers at variable rates and also enables AutoSkip to bypass inactive channels; and

• “Keep-alive” technology allows users to add, remove, and hot-swap components without interruption to the live servers.

“Raritan’s MasterConsole Digital-DUAL KVM switch is a continuation of our successful line of MasterConsole devices that provide a centralized point-of-access to multiple servers without the expense and clutter of a dedicated keyboard, mouse, and monitor for each computer or server,” said Richard Dominach, director of product management, Raritan. “With this new version, the MasterConsole now supports dual-headed servers with two video outputs. The MCD Dual models are truly unique in their support for dual-head servers using HDMI, DisplayPort, DVI and VGA video formats—all in a single switch.”

For more information, visit www.raritan.com/mcd-dual.