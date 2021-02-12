APPLE VALLEY, Minn. — Uponor North America and Bullfrog Power Inc. (Bullfrog), a Canadian green energy provider, announced a green electricity agreement for Uponor North America Calgary and Mississauga, Canada, facilities. Uponor joins the growing number of Canadian organizations supporting green energy across Canada with Bullfrog Power, a Spark Power Company.

“We are working hard to reach our 100% renewable energy power goals by 2025, and this agreement with Bullfrog for green electricity in Canada, with our recent announcements of renewable energy agreements for Apple Valley, Lakeville, and Hutchinson facilities in Minnesota, brings us very close to our global goal,” said Bill Gray, president, Uponor North America.

Bullfrog’s green electricity is based on a blend of wind and low-impact hydro power sourced from new Canadian renewable energy facilities.

“We are excited to welcome Uponor North America to the Bullfrog-powered community,” said Sean Drygas, president, Bullfrog Power Inc. “By choosing green electricity, Uponor helps reduce our dependence on polluting forms of energy, and transitions Canada to renewable energy sources.”

As a provider of smart water and energy solutions for plumbing and HVAC professionals, Uponor is committed to conserving water, reducing waste, improving energy efficiency, and empowering labor.

Recently, Uponor announced a renewable energy agreement with Xcel Energy to use solar and wind power to reach nearly 100% renewable electricity sourcing in Uponor Minnesota facilities.

The Hutchinson, Minnesota manufacturing site now runs on 100% renewable energy sources. Uponor North America is participating in Missouri River Energy Services (MRES) and Hutchinson Utilities’ Bright Energy Choices (BEC) green energy programs in Hutchinson.

Uponor is also participating in the Dakota Electric Association’s Wellspring Renewable Energy program and was recognized as the 2020 Sustainable Manufacturer of the Year in Minnesota.

Through this agreement, Bullfrog Power’s producers put renewable electricity onto the grid to match the amount of conventional electricity used at Uponor Calgary and Mississauga facilities. Bullfrog also uses the support of its customers to help fund more than 150 new community-based green energy projects across Canada. For more information, visit www.uponor-usa.com.