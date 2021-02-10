POMONA, Calif. — NOARK Electric’s Ex9CA Safety Contactor is designed for use in safety function applications. It offers unique features that allow the design of safety control circuits with current ratings up to 38A. The Normally Closed (NC) auxiliary contact is a mirror contact to the main contacts and is mechanically linked to the Normally Open (NO) Auxiliary contacts. This allows for optimal design selections in SRP/CS*. Applications for the Ex9CA include e-stops, light curtains, safety gates, and safety interlocks.

The unit is equipped with a permanent transparent cover that prevents manual operation and provides easy identification of the device status. They are available with either AC or DC operating coils. DC coil models are equipped with integrated surge suppression. Each unit is clearly identified by the prominent red front cover marked with a mechanically linked contact symbol. They install easily on 35mm DIN rail or on panels. For more information, visit www.noark-electric.com.