RALEIGH, N.C. — Sepi Inc., a fully integrated engineering and design firm, announced the promotion of Nick Ellis to president. Ellis joined the firm in December 2019 as the senior vice president, business manager. He will lead the firm’s operations and finance teams.

Founder and CEO, Sepi Saidi, will continue guiding the firm into its 20th year and is committed to working toward a common goal of growing a profitable enterprise and building lasting relationships with clients as well as the internal team while enhancing a commitment to a culture of belonging.

The move is an integral piece of Sepi’s long-term vision and evolution, which has continued to show resiliency and drive amid a challenging 2020. With Ellis as a key member of the team, Sepi has expanded its geographic footprint and client base by expanding into South Carolina and with two acquisitions in Florida.

“Sepi is truly a unique place to work and our leadership here is beyond compare,” said Ellis. “I have the utmost confidence in the collective hands leading this firm thanks to our tremendously talented and hardworking staff. 2020 presented tremendous obstacles, but the challenges positioned us to be stronger moving forward. We’ve addressed the headwinds in a way that makes us stronger as an organization, and I’m excited to step into the role of president and help Sepi steer the ship.”

A 25-year veteran of the AEC industry, Ellis was the managing director of Savills, a commercial real estate service firm, before his appointment at Sepi. Prior to joining Savills in 2016, Ellis was employed by Kimley-Horn and Associates for 21 years. He served as a principal and senior vice president for 15 years, 13 of which he was chief financial officer and treasurer. During his tenure, the firm realized significant national growth and market expansion.

“Nick has proven to be a valuable asset to the Sepi team, and his expertise and impact have been felt since his first day with the company,” said Saidi. “He is very vision driven, and I’m confident his vast experience in the AEC industry, knowledge, and skills align with our culture and values. I have known Nick for many years within the industry and have high regard for his proven track record and commitment.”

Ellis will continue to work closely with the executive team, business unit leaders, and other senior leadership to develop, implement, and execute short- and long-term actionable strategies to enhance operations, key performance indicators, and profitability; develop markets; and grow revenue while supporting the culture of the firm. For more information, visit www.sepiinc.com.