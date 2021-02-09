MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Logical Systems LLC (LSI), welcomed Patrick Honeycutt as its newest industrial control system/operational technology (ICS/OT) cybersecurity architect. Honeycutt will be responsible for overseeing a variety of LSI’s cybersecurity endeavors, including ICS/OT cybersecurity assessments against the guidelines and practices of leading security frameworks (NIST 800-82, ISA-99/IEC-62443, etc.), assessment of critical infrastructure following industry-specific federal guidelines (North American Electric Reliability Corp.’s (NERC) Critical Infrastructure Protection (CIP), Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC), Chemical Facility Anti-Terrorism Standards (CFATS), and design and implementation of networking and security solutions to align clients’ ICS/OT environments with security framework practices and industry-specific federal guidelines. He will also help customers establish their ICS/OT cybersecurity programs and create security road maps to help them address cybersecurity risks using a risk-based phased approach.

Before joining LSI, Honeycutt served as senior cybersecurity architect, industrial network, and security, as a freelancer/Jacobs Engineering and as a senior industrial cybersecurity consultant, network and security, at Rockwell Automation. During his time at Rockwell Automation, he led many security projects and created network and security solutions for global organizations that span numerous critical infrastructure sectors. His extensive real-world experience in automation and process control is relevant to understanding the needs of customers and designing right-sized security solutions to support demanding ICS environments. Honeycutt brings more than 10 years of cybersecurity and process control experience to LSI’s team.

“Patrick’s extensive ICS/OT cybersecurity experience along with his background in controls will be very beneficial for our clients,” said Nick Riggio, president, LSI. “Cybersecurity is critical for all of our customers, and I have no doubt that his expertise will make a difference.”

