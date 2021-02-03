SOUTHAMPTON, Pa. — Plastic and silicone tubing manufacturer NewAge Industries has promoted Lawrence Morano to the role of executive director of sales, marketing, and product Development, and Sean Lynch to the position of director of product development.

Morano began with NewAge more than six years ago as a regional sales manager for the company’s AdvantaPure products. His education, background, and sales experience involving bioprocess products and single-use fluid transfer systems helped grow the AdvantaPure line, particularly in the eastern part of the U.S., where many biopharm and pharmaceutical companies are based. Morano was subsequently promoted to global sales manager for AdvantaPure and later director of sales for both NewAge and AdvantaPure, said Ken Baker, CEO.

“Lawrence’s knowledge, experience, and customer interaction have been pivotal in promoting the AdvantaPure brand,” said Baker. “He has an exceptional understanding of fluid flow processes and a talent for coming up with smart solutions, including those used in critical applications like vaccine development and production.”

Morano will now manage NewAge’s sales, marketing, and product development teams cohesively.

“Having one person oversee these three teams is a fresh approach for us,” said Baker. “We anticipate that Lawrence’s direction and guidance will lead to better products, better planning, and better customer relationships.”

Lynch, a five-year team member, started as an engineering project manager and has been a positive force on the engineering team. He holds a bachelor’s degree in biomedical engineering from the Georgia Institute of Technology and a Project Management Professional certificate.

Lynch’s leadership skills, and his eagerness and willingness to collaborate with other departments, has led to an expansion of the company’s 3D printing capabilities, test lab functions, and prototype developments, said Baker.

“Sean is eager to investigate trying new concepts,” noted Baker. “He’s enthusiastic about developing solutions, and that’s infectious. He’s a good listener – really listens to his team about how they work through a process to engineer a solution, whether it’s using familiar materials or trying something new. Sean’s very good at pulling together people from different teams to work on a problem.”

As director of product development, Lynch will lead teams responsible for developing new stock and custom products, applications engineering, tooling design, process engineering, testing, and prototyping. The group’s goal is to work with new materials and manufacturing techniques that will address customers’ challenging fluid transfer applications.

Both Morano and Lynch are part of NewAge’s Team Leader group, which meets regularly to review successes and challenges, discuss business practices and strategies, and help plan the company’s future. For more information, visit www.newageindustries.com.