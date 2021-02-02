TROY, Mich. — PEA Group, a Michigan-based site design firm, has merged with Texas-based civil engineering firm ZK Consulting Services.

Formed in 2020 by Ziad Kaakouch, ZK Consulting Services is a civil engineering firm specializing in civil engineering and construction management services. Projects completed by ZK Consulting Services include medical facilities, restaurants, office buildings, shopping centers, banking facilities, low- and high-density residential developments, schools, big-box developments, small commercial pad sites, places of worship, and more. Recent projects include Frost Bank, Aldi, Blue Wave Express Car Wash, Audi Sugarland, Fairfield Ranch Apartments, and Costco.

A graduate of California State Polytechnic University-Pomona, Kaakouch is a licensed professional engineer (PE) with more than 20 years of experience. Prior to establishing ZK Consulting Services, Ziad has had a successful career, serving in several leadership roles including vice president of DZ Engineering Inc., a firm located in Scottsdale, Arizona. In his new role, he will serve as the regional business director for PEA Group’s Houston office.

ZK Consulting Services strives to be partners with both their clients and colleagues, serving as an extension of the team to ensure maximized potential and the achievement of objectives. Partnership is at the core of PEA Group’s beliefs, and this merger between PEA Group and ZK Consulting Services will further strengthen our dedication to our clients and colleagues. For more information, visit www.peagroup.com.