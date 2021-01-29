FAIRFAX, Va. — Dewberry, a privately held professional services firm, has announced the promotion of nearly 50 employees nationwide, including seven in its Raleigh, North Carolina, office. These promotions include:

• Jessica Robbins, P.E., and Alex Harwell, P.E., CHFM, CHC, have been promoted to associate vice president. Robbins is a program manager with the firm’s design-build practice and has more than 20 years of experience. She works primarily with clients in the telecommunications and energy market segments. Robbins earned her bachelor’s degree in environmental engineering from Syracuse University (1999).

Harwell works as the southeast health care market segment leader for engineering services based out of the Raleigh office. He has more than 20 years of experience and earned his bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering technology from Old Dominion University (2007). Harwell is a member of the American Society for Healthcare Engineering (ASHE), North Carolina Healthcare Engineers Association (NCHEA), and the Society of Fire Protection Engineers.

• Patrick Wade, P.E., and Troy Windom have been promoted to senior associate. Wade is a project manager for the firm’s asset management group and has nearly 15 years of experience. He earned his master’s degree in structural engineering and mechanics (2006) and his bachelor’s degree in civil engineering (2004), both from North Carolina State University.

Windom is a manager in the federal and automation systems group and has more than 25 years of experience. He earned his bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering from North Carolina State University (1993).

• Beth Steffens, P.E., Kristen Puryear, P.E., and Joe Estrada, P.E., have been promoted to associate. Steffens has more than 20 years of experience and is the site/civil department manager in the Raleigh office. She earned her bachelor’s degree in mining engineering from Pennsylvania State University (1999) and is a member of the American Water Works Association, National Society of Professional Engineers, Professional Engineers of North Carolina, and the Raleigh Engineers Club.

Puryear is a project manager for the firm’s healthcare mechanical, electrical, and plumbing group and has 15 years of experience. She earned her bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering from Virginia Tech (2005) and is a member of ASHE and NCHEA.

Estrada is the firm’s energy market segment leader and has more than 15 years of experience. He earned bachelor’s degrees in mechanical and aerospace engineering from the University of Florida (2005).

For more information, visit www.dewberry.com.