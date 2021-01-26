NEW YORK — WSP USA, an engineering and professional services consultancy, announces the appointment of Lilian Rodriguez Fu as the national lighting design practice leader and Anne Rainbow Savage as the New York City lighting design practice leader.

“Lighting is one of the most visible components of a building and can create an indelible first impression on visitors, and a comfortable workplace experience for occupants,” said Herbert Els, WSP senior vice president and director of specialty services. “Lilian and Anne are proven leaders in lighting design with a deep understanding of what it takes to create awe-inspiring, sustainable lighting solutions.”

In her new role as national practice leader, Fu’s areas of focus will include leveraging the firm’s diverse experience and lighting design expertise to support all WSP business sectors, growing the team and expanding its award-winning design portfolio, supporting the team’s professional development and deepening the integration with other specialty disciplines to arrive at meaningful and sustainable solutions.

Since joining WSP in 2015, Fu has led the San Francisco-based lighting studio, serving as an award-winning senior lighting design associate and as a vice president. She is a graduate of Penn State University with a bachelor’s degree in architectural engineering, illumination emphasis.

Throughout a career spanning more than 25 years, Fu has received multiple recognitions for her work in lighting design, including Illuminating Engineering Society (IES) Awards for the Lucile Packard Children’s Hospital in Palo Alto, California; Pasadena City Hall Historic Renovation; Bechtel Residences at Caltech in Pasadena, California; the W Hotel and Condominiums in Austin, Texas; and the National Audio Visual Conservation Center in Culpeper, Virginia, to name a few.

Savage relocated to the New York office of WSP in 2019 as an associate, having worked for WSP in Seattle since 2012. She is a graduate of Carnegie Mellon University, where she earned a bachelor of architecture and a master of public policy and management.

She is a registered architect and has more than 18 years of lighting and architecture experience across multiple sectors, including commercial, cultural, education, government, and health care. She has won multiple awards for her lighting designs, including the IES Award of Merit for Amazon Spheres, and an American Institute of Architect Honorable Mention for Amazon in the Regrade project in Seattle.

The WSP lighting studio brings to each project a design that enhances the experiential quality of lighting in the built environment, balanced by its functionality, for a seamless integration of lighting into the architectural context. Building on collaboration as essential to success, WSP lighting works closely with clients to provide quality design, technical expertise and creative solutions for every project type, size, budget, and schedule.

Recent WSP lighting design projects include:

Bechtel Residences, a LEED Platinum certified college dormitory;

14 th @Irving, an energy-efficient, 240,000-square-foot smart office complex for the tech industry;

The Edition Hotel, a new hotel in West Hollywood;

The Spheres at Amazon in the Regrade, providing lighting design to support the Seattle building’s mini rainforest biosphere;

Victoria Ward, Ae’O, a 40-story residential tower in Hawaii;

Gensler Denver, a new 23,000-square-foot office building for the architecture firm’s Denver office; and

Allegiant Stadium, the new home of the Las Vegas Raiders.

